COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 6th December 2021 12:32

In one week, the case numbers in Little Neston and Neston have doubled.



The total case numbers for Thursday 25 November to Wednesday 1 December is 124, up from 77 the week prior (cases for the week 18 to 24 November are in brackets):

Little Neston - 36 (18)

Neston - 47 (23)

Parkgate - 16 (12)

Willaston & Thornton - 25 (24)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is up from 384 to 611.

Data by ward can be found here.

Keep safe and keep testing! Here's a reminder that residents can pick up their lateral flow tests from Neston Library on Parkgate Road. Packs include seven tests in a box and this is the new test, so it's just a swab up the nose and results back in 15 minutes.

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.