  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Players Raised the Roof for Their First Performance Together in 723 Days

Author: John Lees Published: 6th December 2021 16:33

With ages ranging from 10 to 77 and after a long gap of 723 days since their last performance in Neston, last Friday & Saturday saw the return to the stage for Neston Players with not just one but two, one act productions.

Neston Players Raised the Roof for their First Performance Together in 723 Days

The first being 'A Twisted Carol' written and directed by Cheryl Barker, based on the theme of Charles Dickens 'A Christmas Carol'. This was followed by 'The Frog and the Fungus' written and directed by Helen Boothby.

 Neston Players Raised the Roof for their First Performance Together in 723 Days

Reviews from the audiences both nights were extremely complimentary with comments on Facebook, for example: "Thoroughly enjoyed both productions tonight. Great evenings entertainment and loved the opportunities for audience participation. Thank you so much for all the hard work and effort that must have gone into writing, casting and producing".

Another wrote: "Tonight was just great! Well done to all involved, the whole thing was just what the doctor ordered, a real tonic."

Neston Players Raised the Roof for their First Performance Together in 723 Days

Chairman John Lees said: "As we approach our 70th anniversary next year, to see such a range of ages performing on stage together gave me reassurance that Neston Players will prosper long into the future".

We welcome new members so whatever age you are, if you would like to find more about joining us, please email nestonplayersmembers@gmail.com.

 Neston Players Raised the Roof for their First Performance Together in 723 Days

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies