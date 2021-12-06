Neston Players Raised the Roof for Their First Performance Together in 723 Days

Author: John Lees Published: 6th December 2021 16:33

With ages ranging from 10 to 77 and after a long gap of 723 days since their last performance in Neston, last Friday & Saturday saw the return to the stage for Neston Players with not just one but two, one act productions.

The first being 'A Twisted Carol' written and directed by Cheryl Barker, based on the theme of Charles Dickens 'A Christmas Carol'. This was followed by 'The Frog and the Fungus' written and directed by Helen Boothby.

Reviews from the audiences both nights were extremely complimentary with comments on Facebook, for example: "Thoroughly enjoyed both productions tonight. Great evenings entertainment and loved the opportunities for audience participation. Thank you so much for all the hard work and effort that must have gone into writing, casting and producing".

Another wrote: "Tonight was just great! Well done to all involved, the whole thing was just what the doctor ordered, a real tonic."

Chairman John Lees said: "As we approach our 70th anniversary next year, to see such a range of ages performing on stage together gave me reassurance that Neston Players will prosper long into the future".

We welcome new members so whatever age you are, if you would like to find more about joining us, please email nestonplayersmembers@gmail.com.

