A Christmas Carol will Play Out at Neston Christmas Market

Published: 6th December 2021 20:39

Neston-based Little Actors Theatre is proud to present the over 50s Brightlights Theatre in a Christmas presentation at Neston's Christmas Market on Friday 17th December.

The group will present an adaptation of ‘A Christmas Carol', created with professional actor Mike Lockley.

Collaborating with Neston Town Council to appear at the Christmas Market, the group will perform at 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm. Performances will take place on the Market Square at the back of the Town Hall. Do join us for some festive fun.

The project is funded by Tesco Bags of Help and Cheshire West and Chester Council's Kickstart Microgrants.

New members are most welcome. For details about the over 50s theatre project and how to join please contact Little Actors on 0151 336 4302 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com.

