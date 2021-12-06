Neston Library Have Festive Craft Events that Offer Something for Everyone

Published: 6th December 2021 21:41

From children's crafts to Scandinavian Christmas hearts to a Dogs Trust awareness session, only Neston Library's Christmas decorations top their festive agenda.

The library team are going Christmas crazy with decorations, so it's worth a visit in December to see how the space has been transformed. Lots of festive events are happening, suitable for all, please have a look at what's happening in the information below and book your spaces today.

Children's Crafts

Saturday 11th and 18th December between 10 to 10.30am and again 10.45am to 11.15am.

We've a whole host of different festive activities and there are two sessions on each Saturday, to allow as many children as possible to attend. Sessions are free, but booking is essential as spaces are limited (see poster).

Scandinavian Christmas Hearts

Create a Christmas decoration with a difference. Festive refreshments are also included in the ticket price.

Thursday 9th December, 10am-12pm. £5 per person and all materials are included.

Dogs Trust Awareness session

This is a lovely fun event for all the family (children aged from pre-school up to about 10) to teach us how to act around dogs and the commitment of having them as pets. It's a great session for those who already own dogs and for those thinking of getting them (especially for Christmas) or who see them out and about.

Wednesday 15th December 3.45pm to 4.45pm. Please book a space as places are limited.

