  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Library Have Festive Craft Events that Offer Something for Everyone

Published: 6th December 2021 21:41

From children's crafts to Scandinavian Christmas hearts to a Dogs Trust awareness session, only Neston Library's Christmas decorations top their festive agenda.

The library team are going Christmas crazy with decorations, so it's worth a visit in December to see how the space has been transformed. Lots of festive events are happening, suitable for all, please have a look at what's happening in the information below and book your spaces today.

Neston Library

 

Children's Crafts

Saturday 11th and 18th December between 10 to 10.30am and again 10.45am to 11.15am.

We've a whole host of different festive activities and there are two sessions on each Saturday, to allow as many children as possible to attend. Sessions are free, but booking is essential as spaces are limited (see poster).

Christmas at Neston Library.

 

Scandinavian Christmas Hearts

Create a Christmas decoration with a difference. Festive refreshments are also included in the ticket price. 

Thursday 9th December, 10am-12pm. £5 per person and all materials are included.

Scandinavian Christmas Hearts.

 

Dogs Trust Awareness session

This is a lovely fun event for all the family (children aged from pre-school up to about 10) to teach us how to act around dogs and the commitment of having them as pets. It's a great session for those who already own dogs and for those thinking of getting them (especially for Christmas) or who see them out and about.  

Wednesday 15th December 3.45pm to 4.45pm. Please book a space as places are limited.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies