Neston Photo Friends Welcome New Members

Published: 9th December 2021 20:07

Re-Introducing a photography group in the Neston and Surrounding Area aimed at anyone who enjoys taking pictures.

Neston Photo Friends is a group of enthusiastic photographers, of all ages and abilities, including beginners, living within the local area.

We established a friendly and relaxed photographic group in July 2019; our aim is to enhance and improve our photographic skills by passing on and migrating knowledge and experience to each other, helping novices understand the complexities of photography, learning new techniques and most of all having a laugh in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

If you are interested in photography or want to learn a new hobby, why not participate, and join us? Visitors are always welcome and don't worry, you don't need to have a sophisticated or high-tech camera to join, our members use everything from smartphones through mirrorless cameras to semi-professional DSLR cameras to take pictures. Take a look at our website nestonphotofriends.co.uk or call 0151 336 8999 for further information.

Initially, the group held monthly face-to-face meetings, talks, workshops and photoshoots. As a result of the relaxation of some COVID rules and the success of the vaccination programme, we are planning to attempt a return to the United Reformed Church Hall on Thirsday, 6th January 2022 for face-to-face meetings following completion of a detailed risk assessment.

However, for individuals still wishing to remain remote, our monthly virtual meetings via Zoom or Microsoft teams will be held in parallel on the first Thursday of each month at 7pm to 9pm.

Photograph taken by David Wallace.

Neston Photo Friends

Group meetings, first Thursday of each month at 7pm.

United Reformed Church Hall

Moorside Ln

Neston

CH64 6UZ



e: nestonpf@gmail.com

w: nestonphotofriends.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.