Gordale Staff Proud to Fashion Christmas Jumpers

Published: 10th December 2021 14:12

A fabulous array of festive knitwear is on display at Gordale Garden and Home Centre in Burton, Neston today.

Staff are celebrating Save The Children's Christmas Jumper Day, and they embraced the concept with gusto, as you can see from the photo.

On social media, they said: "We've got our Christmas Jumpers on today in aid of @savechildrenuk... A huge thank you to everyone involved, not just for raising money for charity but for how hard everyone has worked making Christmas at Gordale such a magical experience!"

They were amongst many workplaces, shops and schools taking part, with everyone paying a donation to wear a Christmas jumper for the day.

If you'd like to donate, please visit the website here. You can even wear your own festive woolly while you do it!

