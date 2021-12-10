  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Gordale Staff Proud to Fashion Christmas Jumpers

Published: 10th December 2021 14:12

A fabulous array of festive knitwear is on display at Gordale Garden and Home Centre in Burton, Neston today.

Staff at Gordale are celebrating Save The Children's Christmas Jumper Day.

Staff are celebrating Save The Children's Christmas Jumper Day, and they embraced the concept with gusto, as you can see from the photo.

On social media, they said: "We've got our Christmas Jumpers on today in aid of @savechildrenuk... A huge thank you to everyone involved, not just for raising money for charity but for how hard everyone has worked making Christmas at Gordale such a magical experience!"

They were amongst many workplaces, shops and schools taking part, with everyone paying a donation to wear a Christmas jumper for the day.

If you'd like to donate, please visit the website here. You can even wear your own festive woolly while you do it!

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies