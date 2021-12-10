Please Support Wirral Scout Post which is Back Online in 2021

Published: 10th December 2021 18:49

Wirral Scout Post run their eCard and donation scheme for a second year running.

Whether you are looking to send ‘Seasons Greetings' or cracking a Christmas yolk to your friends, family and loved ones this year, Wirral Charity Post have a wide selection of eCard designs to choose from.

The eCard designs include a new selection for this year - featuring some hand drawn designs by some of our very own scout and guide groups - meaning there are up to 100 designs to choose from.

Simply pick your design, choose who you want to send it to and don't forget to make a donation to help support scout and guide groups in Wirral.





Richard Twemlow, MBE said: "Whilst the scout post has run for almost forty years, this is only the second year that we have run our eCard scheme.



"People can select from a number of eCard designs on our website and send them, for free, to their loved ones to share the Christmas spirit.



"I hope that our loyal supporters, and new supporters alike, will enjoy the designs that we have to offer and support our scout and guide groups across the borough by making a donation on our website.



"Thanks for your continued support and I wish you a safe and Merry Christmas."



For more information, to send your eCards or to make a donation please visit wirralcharitypost.org



All eCards will be sent via email.

