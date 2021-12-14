  • Bookmark this page

Christmas Special Junior Parkrun Happening in Parkgate this Sunday

Author: Dominic Roberts Published: 14th December 2021 14:59

Grab your Santa hat, tinsel and trainers and get down to the Wirral Way this Sunday, 19th December, for the totally free 'Very Merry Junior Parkrun Christmas Special'.

Run, Turkey, Run!

The free weekly event will take on a festive theme this weekend, meeting on the Wirral Way at Parkgate, at 9am on Sunday, 19 December.

This regular event is aimed at children aged 4-14 years old with parents, carers and older siblings welcome to join in (although you won't get a recorded time).

It's free to join in, but please register here before your first visit and bring your barcode (printed or on a mobile device) for each child.

What is junior parkrun? It's a free, weekly, timed two kilometre run for children aged 4-14 years. The event takes place on the Wirral Way near Park Fields, Station Road, Parkgate, Neston, CH64 6TJ. The route is all on the Wirral Way from Station Road to Boathouse Lane and back.

Junior Parkrun happends in Parkgate every Sunday, at 9am. We need volunteers every week (all roles are straightforward and you will be briefed and trained) so if you can help please let us know by emailing us.

Run, Rudolph, Run!

We look forward to seeing you there this Sunday.

