Santa's Signal Box Grotto was a Joyful Community Success

Author: Published: 15th December 2021 19:05

The volunteers who make up the Friends of Hadlow Road Station created a merry magical experience for over one hundred and twenty children in the Neston area.

Chair of the Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) Community Group, Chris Hampshire, has kindly given an update on the community grotto, hosted in the beautifully preserved signal box at the station.

Picture by Martin Eves, showing Santa with his two elves inside his signal box grotto.

Over one hundred and twenty children got to see Santa in his fully decked out signal box grotto at Hadlow Road Station between 12 noon and 4pm, that was operated by FHRS volunteers on Sunday, 12th December 2021.

The event was opened by Councillor Myles Hogg, who referred to the quality works that the Friends group have done in maintaining and developing Hadlow Road Station over the years for the benefit of all visitors and businesses.

Santa arrived on the platform at 12 noon following the countdown led by Cllr Hogg and Santa then walked along the platform to his signal box grotto.

Throughout the afternoon, tea, coffee and mince pies were provided to all visitors whilst musical entertainment was provided by Simon Le Barber and a balloon man gave the children a balloon made into different shapes.

Two volunteer elves from Ellesmere Port Church of England College did a superb job at escorting each child and parents from the Waiting Room along the platform and into the signal box grotto where they met Santa. Each child came away with a gingerbread man and a carton of juice having fully enjoyed this magical experience; judging by the smiling children's faces that came out of the grotto!

Picture by Martin Eves of the FHRS volunteers, who managed the operation of Santa's Grotto.

Thanks to Cllr Myles Hogg for making a contribution to this FHRS event from his councillor's budget. This year's Santa event was the 5th time that such an event was organised and operated by FHRS. The costs of providing this community event were funded by FHRS as our contribution to the local community.

Thank you to the Friends group for their continued hard work, allowing the community to enjoy this very special location.

