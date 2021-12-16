Live Orchestral Magical Christmas Melodies Performed and Recorded for Your Enjoyment

Published: 16th December 2021 21:27

Gladstone Village Hall in Burton recently hosted the Orchestra dell'Arte for three live recordings of lovely festive music.

The orchestra performed songs such as Winter Wonderland, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire), Jingle Bells, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Sleigh Bells Ring Are You Listening?

You may watch the recital on YouTube here and enjoy filling the room with festive tune.

The YouTube video captures only one of the performances and you may watch all three on the dellarte.co.uk website.

