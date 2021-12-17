  • Bookmark this page

Mary, Joseph, the Wee Donkey and Much More

Author: Rob Golding, Headteacher Published: 17th December 2021 12:16

It has been a busy few weeks at Neston Primary School, as Christmas activities continued, despite the challenges of COVID.

The traditional Nativity play was performed by the pupils in Year 2 and the show was wonderful. Staff and parents were very proud of the pupils.

Pupils and staff took part in an ‘Elf Run', which raised money for the Hospice of the Good Shepherd and Claire House. The morning was full of colour, laughter and fund-raising.

The school Christmas meal is always a very memorable and popular event. Staff worked hard to ensure that the children had a great time. The school hall was full of smiling faces and full bellies!

A small number of children visited Willaston Community Farm to choose a Christmas tree for school. The children also had the opportunity to meet Mickey the donkey. Our thanks to Farmer Jackson and his team for welcoming us.

Members of the school's Rotakids group visited Hallwood Court to sing carols and drop off hampers of goodies for residents and staff.

Staff and parents donated food, clothing and toys to be distributed by local churches and charities to those people who need a little help at Christmas

Headteacher Rob Golding said: "It has been a very long and challenging term for all schools and we are delighted that we have been able to organise a number of events to make this Christmas a memorable one.

"We send our very best wishes, for Christmas and the New Year, to our pupils, parents, carers and the wider community."

 

