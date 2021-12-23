Parker Must Really Like Minecraft to Have Taken On this Fundraising Challenge

Published: 23rd December 2021 17:25

Eight year old Parker can be extremely proud for raising funds and awareness of the MS Society, all in honour of his mum.

Parker's mum, Laura Kelsall, got in touch with us to express her and her husband's pride at son Parker's fundraising effort, which saw him spend twenty five days in computer game Minecraft's hardcore mode.

He has been raising money for the MS Society who champion people living with Multiple Sclerosis. They launched the virtual campaign GAME OVER for MS and he jumped at the chance to spend a whole weekend on his console without getting in to trouble.

Parker tested positive for COVID ahead of the planned weekend and still managed to take part. It was important to him to keep his commitment and help raise funds for the MS Society specifically, as Laura explains: "He wanted to help raise funds for them, as they have ‘helped mummy's poorly brain'".

Parker is quite sporty and loves football, but his passion is gaming and anything involving technology. So when he saw this campaign, it was a perfect fit.

He decided that he would try to emulate one if his heroes, a YouTuber called SB737 who had recently managed to survive for 2000 days (game days that equate to about 2 hours each, not actual 24 hour days) in the hard mode of his favourite game Minecraft. Parker set himself a challenge to complete 25 days, the most he had ever managed in the past was 10, so a reasonable target.

Over the weekend he had a few failed attempts and had to restart three times. As people are able to drop into each others games online, on the Sunday he had some help from friends Izzy, Woody and Élise, and he also got a massive confidence boost when people began watching the channel he had created on Twitch, which is a site where you can copy what you see in you game, and livestream your gameplay so people can watch and comment.

The organisers of the event offered prizes for each level of fundraising reached, and the top prize was a hoodie if you raised £250, so of course Parker's target was set. With lots of amazing donations from family and friends he actually managed to smash his target, and has raised £335 to date, with his page still open until New Year's Eve. The amount raised puts Parker in tenth place on the MS Society campaign's leaderboard. In total GAME OVER for MS has raised almost £9,000.

