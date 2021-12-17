Ness Neighbours Raised £166 Whilst Enjoying Sherry and Mince Pies

A record number enjoyed Ness Neighbours' festive Sherry and Mince Pie Coffee Morning on 7th December.



The charity raffle, in aid of Claire House Children's Hospice, raised the grand total of £166.

Thanks are due to those local businesses and organisations who generously donated raffle prizes, including Tig, Argos, Ness Gardens and the Wheatsheaf in Ness; as well as to the many who turned up with yet more prizes.

Ness Neighbours' coffee mornings, now well into their fifth year, are held on the first Tuesday of every month between 10am and 12pm. All are welcome.

