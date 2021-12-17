Neston Market Awards 2021 Traders

Published: 17th December 2021 21:10

The award for Neston Market Trader of the Year 2021 was today awarded at Neston's Friday Christmas Market.

The very festive Neston Christmas Market was held on Friday 17th December. It was a perfect opportunity for browsing the market stalls and being entertained by the talented 64 N'Ukes and over 50's Brightlight's Theatre group, who performed an adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

The 64 N'Ukes with The Mayor of Neston.

Scrooge & Bob Crachit.

The Neston Market Trader of the Year Award for 2021 was presented to ‘Neston's Fish Man' by The Mayor & Deputy Mayor of Neston, Councillors Steve Wastell and Pat Kynaston.

Neston Fish and Seafoods are on the market each week, no matter what the weather, and Carl constantly has a queue of faithful customers for his high quality fresh fish.

The award is very well deserved and the council and market staff would like to congratulate him.

Trader of the year, Neston's Fish Man, with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

The prize for the ‘Most Festive Stall' was presented to Nick (Meat and Cheese stall) and the prize for the best Christmas Fancy Dress went to Chris (Little Bears Fudgery).

Nick with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Chris with the Mayor.

The market was a great addition to the festive season, following on from the fantastic Christmas Lights switch-on event at the end of November. The weather was kind, after the previous few weeks of storms, and there was a great atmosphere.

The last market of the year will be next Tuesday, 21st December, there will be no market on the 24th or 31st December, and the first market of 2022 will be held on Friday 7th January.

Councillors would like to thank everyone involved: the Market Manager, Nicky McMahon, markets staff, traders and customers for all their support in ensuring the market continued trading through a difficult 2021. Special thanks also to Shane (Great British Bakehouse) and Val (Bluebonnet Sweets) for making an excellent job of running the market traders ‘Neston Markets' Facebook page.

Neston Town Councillors and staff wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

