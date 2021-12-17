  • Bookmark this page

Back Local Arts Crowdfund to Deliver Neston Performance Project

Published: 17th December 2021 21:34

Little Actors Theatre Company is crowdfunding on the Spacehive platform, backed by Cheshire West and Chester Council, aiming to achieve an ambitious plan to deliver a community wide performance project. 

Little Actors Theatre is a registered charity, based in Neston, offering an access for all approach to the performing arts. We have been operating in Neston for over fifteen years and primarily work with children. Since 2018, we have worked with the over fifties and now we offer small scale professionally touring shows too.

As we are getting back to some sort of normal with post-pandemic opening, we have made an ambitious plan to deliver a community wide performance project, that is open and free for all. We have joined up with Cheshire West and their crowdfund platform called Spacehive. Through this crowdfund we aim to finance the project and have so far reached 61% of our target. We still need your support.

You can read about our proposed project here.

Little Actors Theatre Company actors.

Samantha Giblin, Artistic Director, says: "We have the support of some wonderful individual backers and also pledges from CWAC Council to make this project happen. We have even received a generous pledge for the project from Jackie Weaver, she of Handforth Parish Council fame. But we need one last push to reach our funding target."

If you felt your business could make a pledge towards this community project, it would be very much appreciated. Thank you.

 

