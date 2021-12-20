Santa will be Waving from a Safe Distance Tonight

Published: 20th December 2021 09:55

CREDIT: Simon Robinson. Santa's Sleigh arriving in Willaston 2021.

Santa's Sleigh will be visiting Neston tonight, waving and spreading festive joy from a distance, to keep us all safe.

Organised by the Wirral and Neston hub of the Rotary Club, now part of North Wales and North West England Passport Club, Santa's Sleigh can only visit Neston with the help of an army of volunteer elves, many of whom are self-isolating at the moment.

Santa's visit will be socially distanced so we will not be knocking on doors or taking donations directly from children or their families. There will be a collection bucket attached to Santa's Sleigh for those who wish to support Maggie's, Clatterbridge.

His route is detailed below, when families will be warmly welcomed to come out and wave to Santa as he drives by. We look forward to seeing the sights and sounds of the sleigh, Santa's helpers and Santa himself.

Money raised this year will be donated to Maggie's Wirral and other Rotary charities. Wave to Santa and help raise funds for local charities

