A Christmas Message from Councillor Martin Barker

As 2021 draws to a close I think it would be fair to say that it has been another difficult year, although slightly better than last year which is mainly thanks to the vaccine rollout. In January, along with many other local volunteers organised by Gareth Prytherch, Manager of our local charity organisation Neston Community and Youth Centre (NCYC), I remember helping out at the COVID vaccine centre at Neston Medical Centre and felt the hope and expectation that soon everything would get back to normal. I am saddened that we are not fully there yet but am hopeful for the new year.

Despite the challenges, it was encouraging to see our many independent local businesses finally be able to open their doors during the year. For the hospitality sector this proved very challenging but despite this, it is encouraging to see major new investment in The Red Lion and The Ship Hotel in Parkgate. We have also seen the introduction of new planters and the parklet, which has helped to bring a new vibrancy to the area and I wish all our local businesses a prosperous and successful new year.

The Christmas Lights switch-on was a great success and it was so nice to see so many people attend the event. Our thanks go to Neston Town Council for the funding, Hip and Harmony CIC who pulled out all the stops to make this happen and to NCYC for running the lantern workshops and stewards. In August, we saw the return of the West Vale Fun day and also, a family community event organised by Jimjamsgifts in Stanney Fields Park. Both of these were really well attended and it is wonderful to see so many of our community being able to come together outdoors. Unfortunately, it was just too early to celebrate Ladies Club Day and the Neston Village Fair, but fingers crossed these will be back in 2022 along with the hope of many street parties during the jubilee year.

I would like to give a special mention to our local ward community groups including, Friends of West Vale, Flint Meadow, Park Fields, Parkgate Community spirit group, the Parkgate Society, and the Neston Civic Society, these all work tirelessly throughout the year to help keep our area special and protect our heritage, we are lucky to have them.

In closing, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, urge you all to stay safe, continue to care for each other and stay positive.