The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
A Christmas Message from Councillor Louise Gittins

Published: 20th December 2021 10:10

Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, shares her Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

Cllr Louise Gittins

Happy Christmas Neston.

What a relief the Christmas lights switch on and lantern parade survived both Covid and storm Arwen. Many thanks to Paula at Hip and Harmony and Neston Community and Youth Centre, plus all the wonderful volunteers, performers, and traders for providing such a great festive start.

Christmas is a time for families, whose plans were massively disrupted last year. We're far from in the clear yet but I really hope this year will be a chance for us to all be reunited with loved ones. I know this will also be a very difficult time for those who have sadly lost friends and relatives in the past year. If you know someone who may be struggling, a neighbour who could be spending Christmas alone, I'm sure they would appreciate a chat and a mince pie just to let them know they aren't alone.

This year, the must have Christmas gift will be Covid vaccinations and a free Covid test kit that can be picked up at Neston Library, let's do everything we can to keep the rates low during the festive celebrations and for us all to stay safe.

Thanks to Katie for continuing to keep CH64 well informed throughout the year. A very merry Christmas to you all and let's hope 2022 is a happy and healthy one for everyone.

Councillor Louise Gittins

