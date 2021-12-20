  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
A Christmas Message from Councillor Keith Millar

Published: 20th December 2021 10:39

Cllr Keith Millar, Cheshire West and Chester Council ward member for Neston, shares his Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

CWAC Councillor Keith Millar.

As another challenging year draws to a close living with coronavirus, it is heartening to see the community spirit and remarkable response of so many, in helping those in need and holding our community together.

Locally, the commitment to others continues to shine: local businesses, charities, voluntary groups and GP surgeries have been brilliant in supporting our Neston way of life, I would like to thank the team at Neston Community and Youth Centre for being at the heart of that commitment.

This year we have seen local business close after many years of service to our community, and new business having the faith in Neston to open their doors. But the closure of Neston Post Office and Neston Civic Hall this year have been a challenge. It is reassuring that, in the new year, NCYC is looking re-open Neston Civic Hall. The three local councillors and Justin Madders, MP,  are exploring all opportunities to find a solution to the closure of Neston Post Office.

Finally, I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, please stay safe this Christmas.

In the seven days to December 14th, 51 COVID cases were reported in the Neston and Parkgate area.

Keith

