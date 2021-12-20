A Christmas Message from The Mayor of Neston

Published: 20th December 2021 10:45

Councillor Steve Wastell, Mayor of Neston, shares his Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

As we reach the end of 2021, I think we can all agree it has been much better than 2020. Sadly, Covid is still with us, but at least we've been able to attend many events during the year.

On Saturday 27th November I attended the Christmas Lights switch on, and I was very pleased to be asked to switch on the lights with the Deputy Mayor and Santa. I'd like to thank Paula and her team of volunteers who made this event such a great success, and I think the large crowd enjoyed this fantastic event.

Neston's Christmas market was on Friday 17th December and I judged the ‘Most Festive Stall' to be the Meat and Cheese stall. It was lovely to say hello to so many people.

Christmas is a time for giving, and I hope as many of you as possible will visit our market (the last market in 2021 will be held Tuesday, 21 December, from 8am to 2pm) and local shops to make your purchases. Also, please consider visiting local restaurants, coffee bars and pubs. Shopping locally not only helps local businesses, but it is certainly better for the environment.

On behalf of Neston Town Council, I would like to wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas.

Cllr. Steve Wastell

Mayor of Neston

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.