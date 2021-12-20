  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

A Christmas Message from The Mayor of Neston

Published: 20th December 2021 10:45

Councillor Steve Wastell, Mayor of Neston, shares his Christmas message with AboutMyArea readers.

Councillor Steve Wastell

As we reach the end of 2021, I think we can all agree it has been much better than 2020. Sadly, Covid is still with us, but at least we've been able to attend many events during the year.

On Saturday 27th November I attended the Christmas Lights switch on, and I was very pleased to be asked to switch on the lights with the Deputy Mayor and Santa. I'd like to thank Paula and her team of volunteers who made this event such a great success, and I think the large crowd enjoyed this fantastic event.

Neston's Christmas market was on Friday 17th December and I judged the ‘Most Festive Stall' to be the Meat and Cheese stall. It was lovely to say hello to so many people.

Christmas is a time for giving, and I hope as many of you as possible will visit our market (the last market in 2021 will be held Tuesday, 21 December, from 8am to 2pm) and local shops to make your purchases. Also, please consider visiting local restaurants, coffee bars and pubs. Shopping locally not only helps local businesses, but it is certainly better for the environment.

On behalf of Neston Town Council, I would like to wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas.

Cllr. Steve Wastell
Mayor of Neston

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies