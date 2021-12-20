  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Neston Community and Youth Centre to Secure the Future of Neston Civic Hall

Published: 20th December 2021 11:25

In a Christmas News update on social media last week, NCYC announced their plan to secure the future of 'The Civic'.

Neston Civic Hall

They said: "Many of you will know that for the last year we have been working with Cheshire West and Chester Council to get Neston Civic Hall open again!

"Today, we can confirm that when we return from our Christmas break, we will be signing the lease that will enable the charity to reopen this much loved asset for our community."

It will take time to get the hall back in shape and ready to host events, and in the meantime, NCYC plan to open the booking system so that once again we can look forward to planning in use of the facilities.

 

Groups and organisations such as, Neston Flower Society, Neston Players, U3A, our much loved Neston Flicks and others will be able to make arrangements, as COVID restrictions allow.

 

NCYC also said: "We won't be able to do everything straight away and we will need some time to organise licensing etc for the bar and kitchen to be used but we will keep you informed of progress as we go.

"This does mean that we will be unable to host parties etc straight away but we know that this is important to people and will be working hard to get everything in place as soon as possible."

 

The team are really excited about this next chapter for the charity and have expressed thanks to Cheshire West and Chester Council Councillors and Officers for their support in bringing the takeover to fruition.

 

This is indeed a lovely Christmas message and one we're thankful to be sharing.

Comments

