Book Storage Needed Urgently

Published: 20th December 2021 12:47

The Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club are in urgent need of approximately half a small garage worth of space where they may store the book collection they house, ready for charity sales.

Charity book sales create much needed revenue.

Fiona Mosley, President of the club, has been in touch with the following plea: "I wonder if anyone can help us out please? Once more we need somewhere to store our collection of donated books for our charity book sales.

"They take up about half a small garage-worth of space. They're all in boxes. After mid-January we have to store them somewhere else.

"Thank you so much to Wendy for storing them for us so far, but she is moving house soon."

If you can help, please email Fiona today or phone 0151 3843081.

