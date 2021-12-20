  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 20th December 2021 20:43

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Neston area, has slightly reduced.

The total case numbers for Thursday, 9 December to Wednesday, 15th is 132, down from 147 the week prior (cases for the week 2nd to 8th December are in brackets):

Little Neston - 26 (48)

Neston - 47 (46)

Parkgate - 23 (29)

Willaston & Thornton - 36 (24)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is 650, down from 733.

Data by ward can be found here.

Testing

Keep safe and keep testing! Here's a reminder that residents can pick up their lateral flow tests from Neston Library on Parkgate Road. Packs include seven tests in a box and this is the new test, so it's just a swab up the nose and results back in 15 minutes.

Lateral flow tests.

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

