Police Surgeries Happening in Neston

Published: 21st December 2021 09:21

Local police will be present at Neston Library on Wednesday and again regularly in 2022, to learn about your concerns.

Do you have anything you want to raise with the local police team?

Police surgeries take place regularly, held at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, with Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach 20315 Eric Harwood.

The next one is on Wednesday afternoon, 22nd December, from 2pm to 3pm.

The first local police surgery of 2022 will be on Friday, 7 January 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Following that, the scheduled dates are Wednesday 12 January 2pm to 3pm, Tuesday 18th 5.30pm to 6.30pm and Friday 28 January 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

The first session in February will be on Wednesday 2nd, 2pm to 3pm.

PCSO Coach Harwood is stationed at Neston Police Station at Neston Town Hall, High Street CH64 9TR. He is contactable on email to eric.harwood@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone 01606 36 2530 or mobile 07989 655 796.

