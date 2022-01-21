  • Bookmark this page

UPDATED - Police Surgeries Happening in Neston

Published: 21st January 2022 21:17

Local police will attend sessions at Neston Library regularly throughout 2022, to learn about your concerns.

Introducing your community policing team.

Do you have anything you want to raise with the local police team?

Police surgeries take place regularly, held at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, with Police Constable 5301 Mike Wakelling and Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Coach 20315 Eric Harwood. They say: "We are here to help".

Forthcoming surgeries are planned, as follows:

  • Friday, 28th January - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
  • Wednesday, 2nd February - 2pm to 3pm
  • Tuesday, 8th February - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
  • Friday, 18th February - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
  • Wednesday, 23rd February - 2pm to 3pm
  • Tuesday, 1st March - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
  • Friday, 11th March - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
  • Wednesday, 16th March - 2pm to 3pm
  • Tuesday, 22nd March - 5.30pm to 6.30pm
  • Friday, 1st April - 5.30pm to 6.30pm

It is hoped that Neston Town Council will host these surgeries alongside local police and dates to meet and speak with Councillors will be advised at a later date.

Local Police are stationed at Neston Police Station at Neston Town Hall, High Street CH64 9TR. PCSO Coach Harwood is contactable on email to eric.harwood@cheshire.pnn.police.uk or by telephone 01606 36 2530 or mobile 07989 655 796.

