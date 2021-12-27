Burton Mere Wetlands Focus the Lens on Garden Birds in January

Published: 27th December 2021 17:51

Brush up on your birdwatching and discover the birds on your doorstep at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve.

CREDIT: Ben Andrew. Get up close to nature and learn all there is to know about garden birds this January in preparation for the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch.

Whether you're kick starting the new year with a brand-new interest or just looking to brush up on your birdwatching, we've got the event for you.

There's something for everyone with our three events in support of Big Garden Birdwatch. Families can enjoy a hands-on activity making a DIY bird feeder to take home, and spot some birds on the feeders in the reserve's garden, to 'Get Ready for Big Garden Birdwatch'.

Novice birdwatchers can get an introduction to telling their blue tits from great tits in the reserve's woodland and garden on our 'Big Garden Bird Walk'.

More experienced birdwatchers will be introduced to the reserve's wilder songbirds, amongst others, on our 'Big Farmland Bird Walk'.

Money raised through these events helps the RSPB Dee Estuary team to continue to deliver their wildlife conservation work, advocacy, education and allows thousands of people every year to get closer to nature.

The events are happening:

Get Ready for Big Garden Birdwatch: Saturday 15 January, 12-3pm.

Big Garden Bird Walk: Sunday 16 January, 10am-12pm.

Big Farmland Bird Walk: Sunday 30 January, 8-10am.

For further information, visit the RSPB website.

