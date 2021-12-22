Parkgate RuntheRed Promotes Healthy Silly Chrimbie Cheer

Published: 22nd December 2021 10:04

RuntheRed is a fundraising event that raises hundreds of pounds for charity and spreads smiles all around Parkgate.

This unofficial event sees joggers wearing red and running together to raise sponsorship money. It celebrates community, jogging and the love of Christmas.

In its eighth year, thirty five joggers, all bearing the number 487, took on a new route in and around Parkgate and Neston, ending at newly-refurbished The Red Lion. The event aims to raise £487 each year and the significance of 487? Organiser Dan Bentley explains: "487 is the humble green surfer (bus) that services Parkgate to Liverpool".

The number 487 bus doesn't realise how inspirational it has been! Some joggers joined in virtually to earn their medal/tree decoration, and some came from as far as Egypt and Wisconsin and even Manchester to join in.

Pictured from left to right, and all from Parkgate, are organiser Dan Bentley, John Clarke, manager of the newly-refurbished Red Lion, and Tom Aldred who flew in from Saudi Arabia early to make sure he didn't miss RunTheRed.

The event started when Dan and a group of friends couldn't decided whether to go for a jog together, or a pint, so they ran to the pub, solid plan! Since then, more people have wanted to join in and so Dan has continued mocking up race numbers with his nan and they've chosen a different charity to support each year.

This year's medals were hand, screen-printed, printed kindly by Scott Duffey at SUP, New Brighton.

Awards make up a staple feature of the event and this year's prestigious Wilfred Grenfell Award went to Dr Sophie Miller for her efforts on the frontline, training and completing a marathon all with boundless positivity. She was given a doll of Lady Hamilton.

Sadly, COVID put a stop to some of the frivolity and 2021 runners missed out on a Ribena and Twiglets station, speech and knighting ceremony.

Organiser Dan says: "You don't know the magic of Chrimbie until you've RunTheRed.

"I'm proud to have put this on for the eighth year now. It's a dark time, I hope RunTheRed promotes a bit of healthy (but silly) cheer."

Dan also organises the Parkgate Marathon, which he hopes will be back in 2022.

Nominated charity, Maggie's cancer care, will receive more than £487 from this year's run, and you may add to the total on the JustGiving page set up by avid Wirral fundraise Sean Chappell.

