Flowers Arranged and Displayed for Charitable Purchase

Published: 21st December 2021 20:33

Neston Flower Society have been delighted to get back to meeting in person and enjoy another wonderful demonstration.

They said: "We were so pleased to have some real live flowers after zooming our meetings for the past year."

At their December meeting, held at Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road, there was a charity demonstration and a fantastic sales table of arrangements perfectly suited to a festive morning. All washed down with some mulled wine and mince pies.

Councillor Pat Kynaston was our guest along with Northern Lights, our chosen charity.

Two Christmas Wreath making workshops were fully booked - beautiful results.

Some of our members helped decorate Thornton Manor, being members of Wirral Flower Club as well as Neston.

We also donated to Neston Players raffle.

Our Chairperson Irene thanks most sincerely all our members for continuing to support the Society at this difficult time. We have kept in touch with our members and hopefully we will get to meet in the new year. At our Annual General Meeting in January is a talk by Don Billington, we look forward to seeing you there.

