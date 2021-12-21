  • Bookmark this page

Neston Town Council Notice of Co-option

Published: 21st December 2021 20:54

Notice of co-option as a member of the council for Neston or Little Neston.

Town Councillor Vacancies

Vacancies have arisen for a Town Councillor in the wards of Neston and Little Neston.

If you would like to be considered by the Council for co-option, please complete an application form, which is available from our website or by contacting us at the address below. This will help members of the Council in making nominations from which to select a new member of the Council. You may apply for both Wards but can only be selected and stand for one ward at a time.

The completed form should be returned by Monday 17th January 2022.

Please note that all information contained in Part 1 of the application will be published in the same manner as other documents for consideration at a meeting of the Council and be available to the public at the Council's office and on its website.

For further information please contact the Council Manager, Mrs A Kunaj, on 0151 336 3840 or email council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk.

Neston Town Council
 
Neston Town Council
Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
0151 336 3840
council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk
 
