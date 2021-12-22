  • Bookmark this page

Bucket Collections Raise Hundreds of Pounds Thank You Neston

Published: 22nd December 2021 20:38

Just over £1,000 was collected over two dates, by volunteer bucket-sitters from Neston and District Christian Aid Group. 

The group has provided an update on the amounts collected and expressed thanks to volunteers and shoppers who kindly donated, by cash or card.

Angela Klabou and Lynne Vaughan collecting at Sainsbury's, Neston.Angela Klabou and Lynne Vaughan collecting at Sainsbury's, Neston. Neston and District Christian Aid Group are delighted to announce that their bucket collection at Gordale Garden and Home Centre on December 16th raised £418.

On December 18th, volunteers at Sainsbury's, Neston, collected £466 in a bucket collection.

Treasurer John Edwards, from Willaston Methodist Church, said: "These are splendid amounts, and we are most grateful to Margaret Heibel for organising these events."

Margaret Heibel said: ‘Thank you so much to the volunteers for helping raise this money and to Gordale and Sainsbury's for allowing us to collect.'

In addition, twenty six shoppers donated by card, giving a total for the two collections of £152.

Local Christian Aid Organiser Lynne Vaughan said: "We are really grateful to the generous people who donated. This money will all go to Christian Aid, to help people in countries such as South Sudan, where people walk miles to collect contaminated water. This money will help make boreholes, to give them access to clean water."

John and Theresa Edwards collecting at Sainsbury's, Neston.

In May, Neston and District Christian Aid Group raised £5,755 around Christian Aid Week, which included £1040 raised by Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church's Gift Day, and £419 from a bucket collection at Gordale.

In September, the sponsored walk, delayed from the usual time in March, raised £2379.

Susan Schwab and Margaret Heibel collecting at Gordale Garden and Home Centre.Susan Schwab and Margaret Heibel collecting at Gordale Garden and Home Centre.

