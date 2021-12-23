Have You Seen this Stolen, White, Electric Bike?

Published: 23rd December 2021 11:31

Local Police are appealing for any information regarding this theft.

A Neston lady had her electric bike stolen from outside Brio Leisure, Neston Recreation Centre, on Monday 20 December, just before midday.

The bike is a Batribike Penta X in white with suspension forks.

If you have any information, please contact Cheshire Police, and quote reference 1160379.

