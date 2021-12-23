The Station Master's House is a Welcome Addition to Hadlow Road Station

Published: 23rd December 2021 13:05

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station group welcomes The Station Master's House coffee shop, as new neighbours now they are open for business.

The Friends group (FHRS) wishes The Station Master's House lots of luck for the future as a wonderful new local café business, at Hadlow Road Railway Station.

It's fabulous that all the hard work the FHRS volunteers have put in to preserving Hadlow Road Railway station over the last seven years can lead to such a lovely addition to our wonderful village.

FHRS hope that all visitors to Hadlow Road Station enjoy the beautiful surroundings of our station and support the work of the Friends group.

The station looks how it does thanks to many hours of FHRS volunteers working to improve the station and the surroundings, showing true community spirit.

The improvement work is not complete so FHRS volunteering effort will continue in 2022 and 2023.

We can't wait to pop in for a coffee and wish the family-run business all the best in their new venture.

FHRS community pop-up café will recommence service on every other Sunday, early in the new year.

Picture by Martin Eves of the FHRS volunteers, who managed the operation of Santa's Grotto December 2021.

