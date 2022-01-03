Neston Civic Society Have Submitted a 2021 Summary of their Many Achievements

Published: 3rd January 2022 11:49

Below is a report covering planning applications and policy, an update on the Society's Ruby Holloway bequest, their newsletter, weeding and litter-picking activities, the new website, trees, comments from members and talks.

Neston Civic Society has been active in 2021 on several fronts:

Looked at planning applications at monthly committee meetings.

Commented on Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) proposed Local Plan, and reviewed our policy.

Used some of the Ruby Holloway Bequest for a seat with a view, and in other ways.

Published two colourful and informative newsletters, increased in size from A5 to A4.

Organised litter-picking and weeding parties.

Set up a new website nestoncivicsociety.uk .

Started work with Neston Earth Group on a Tree Trail.

Responded to comments from members and more, please read on.

Neston Civic Society was founded in 1980, and has been taking an interest in Neston ever since.

2021 has been an unusual year, with no talks, but the Society has not been idle.

Planning Applications

Our committee met monthly by Zoom, with Robina Hetherington as host, then in the summer face-to-face, in Celia Garvey's garden, with suitable social distancing, and recently at Robina's house, taking advantage of the heat exchanger, which allows lots of ventilation without losing heat.

Looking at planning applications has always been important work for the committee: decisions are of course made by CWAC, but we use our local knowledge to make comments. We try to look at all applications in Neston, Little Neston and Ness, but some slip past us.

In the High Street we were pleased to see Church House (a listed building, previously used by Gittins carpets) well-renovated for estate agents Hewitt Adams.

We again objected to amended plans for houses and businesses in Lees Lane, near Chester High Road, on the former poultry farm, as we saw no special reason to build on the Green Belt. CWAC refused the application: they said: "The proposed development does not propose onsite affordable housing... does not demonstrate that a layout is achievable for 9 dwellings and 9 commercial units, which could respect the rural character/ visual amenity of the area, and would not urbanise the countryside...".

We expressed concern about plans to build up to three houses on the site of a bungalow at the top of Sandy Lane, Little Neston, next to farmland: this was withdrawn, but a new proposal could be made.

The application to build on the site of Gittins Warehouse, next to Neston Market Square, with access from Brook Street, was amended from four storeys to three, and from nine flats to six. We acknowledged the need for modest housing in Neston, but were concerned about the quality of the accommodation, and vehicular access and parking. CWAC Councillor for the Neston Ward, Keith Millar, ‘called in' the application, because of concerns about the access from Brook Street, but it was permitted: conditions included no construction traffic at peak times, and no demolition work on Fridays (because of the market).

We objected to a proposal to a large agricultural building at Flashes Lane Ness as there was no drawing: it was refused.

CWAC also refused permission for a large block of retirement flats by McCarthy and Stone, off Church Lane. In addition to concerns over narrow roads that we and others voiced, CWAC cited insufficient open space around the building, and lack of affordable dwellings.

We were pleased to see a listed building in a conservation area, was to have a replacement door and secondary glazing, in a sympathetic improvement. We objected to a retrospective application for a similar property to replace windows with PVC.

We were not happy with a proposed new dormer window to one of several interesting Edwardian houses around the junction of Burton Road and School Lane, built in Ruabon brick by William Pritchard.

We sometimes look at applications outside our usual area. The proposal to build 17 houses on the former Marsh Nurseries, Boathouse Lane, Parkgate was refused by the CWAC Planning Committee, despite recommendation by officers to allow it.

Planning Policy

Janet Griffiths attended two sessions run by Civic Voice, to explain the UK planning rules. The take-home message was that we need to keep a close eye on our Local Plan. Janet and Lindsey took part in a question-and-answer session with Rob Charnley from CWAC. Asked about the White Paper on planning expected in September, Rob Charnley said that it was likely to be the biggest change in planning since 1945. He thought that the Green Belt would remain protected. Asked what notice was taken when concerns were expressed about traffic problems a planning application might cause, the response was that Highways would only comment if it would cause a hazard. Asked if they took any notice of Conservation areas, Rob Charnley said that they did.

Asked if CWAC encouraged new builds to be energy efficient, Rob Charnley said that would happen if the Government made it essential. The UK Government withdrew the white paper, but it could return.

We are concerned at the lack of response from CWAC when we ask them about enforcement of planning rules. We asked Councillor Christine Warner (Chair of the CWAC Planning Committee) about this. We also asked Cllr Millar when he attended our December committee meeting.

We commented on the proposed Local Plan. We asked for a survey of housing needs in Neston, improved bus and train service, continued preservation of the Green Belt, better enforcement of planning rules, and improvements to buildings to reduce emission of greenhouse gases.

The policies of Neston Civic Society on planning, and the rules of CWAC, are on our new website at nestoncivicsociety.uk/planning.

Ruby Holloway Bequest

We are still using the generous bequest to improve the Neston area.

We erected a plaque, created by Jo Richardson, on the Conservation Green in Park Street, with a brief history of the site. The flower bed next to the plaque was planted by CWAC much later than normal. The pelargoniums looked sad in the hot weather, so we doused them with water, courtesy of Celia Garvey, who lives nearby!

We have asked a contractor to put bollards around the Green, to replace the wooden ones that are now depleted, but he cannot do the work for some time.

Some time ago Reg Chrimes commented that it would be good to mark the site of the railway station that gave Station Road, Neston, its name. He also remarked that the cottage hospital in Little Neston, built as a memorial to those who died in World War I, should be remembered. So, we plan two more plaques, but the artwork won't be available for a while.

Darin Grozdev, an architect colleague of Steve Quicke, has produced some lovely sketches of buildings in Ness, as part of his work on the Ness Conservation Area map.

Arising from our plan for the map, some of us explored Robinson's Rake, which runs alongside the north edge of Ness Gardens. Zoe Chapman from Ness Gardens escorted us into this overgrown track. Local historians Susan Chambers and Anthony Annakin-Smith, and Hugh McAllister and Peter Cunnington, who both worked at Ness Gardens helped us with an article for the November newsletter.

The Society gave £850 to the Friends of Flint Meadow for two seats, but somebody objected, so they will not install the seats and have returned the money.

We gave money to Neston Library to improve the garden. Some of us joined a working party in September to clear part of the garden, and we look forward to further progress.

We met Greenspace Officer for CWAC, Tim Lloyd, to find a site for a seat on the Wirral Way, near Church Lane with views across the Dee. This has now been installed by CWAC, and we will add a small plaque to acknowledge the Ruby Holloway bequest.

CREDIT: Robina Hetherington. CREDIT: Robina Hetherington.

From April, our newsletter changed from A5 to A4. Our Editor, Mike Shipman, does not like us to make a fuss, but we must record that many members told us how much they liked the new format, with excellent articles and colour pictures. A cohort of volunteers, organised by Michelle Johnson, deliver the newsletters.

Weeding and Litter-picking

During the Great British Spring Clean, May 28 to June 13, we organised two litter-picks, at Clay Hill Light Industrial Estate, when Town Councillors, including Mayor Steve Wastell, and Deputy Mayor Pat Kynaston, took part, and at Neston cemetery.

When Cllr Millar attended our December committee meeting, we asked him to find out how often CWAC clean litter from the roads in Clay Hill, as during our annual litter pick, we found litter that looked very old.

We organised weeding parties on the Market Square, and in Park Street, and members also weeded flower beds on an ad hoc basis.

New Website

Some of us saw an online talk and discussion called ‘What are civic societies for in the 21st century?' given by Kevin Trickett, President of Wakefield Civic Society. One suggestion is to have a website backed up by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Mark Buckley from Ness agreed to set up and manage a website for us. It is a work in progress, nestoncivicsociety.uk, and we would love to get feedback from readers.

As well as the website, a small group of us are looking at how to make Neston Civic Society relevant in the twenty first century and to attract a wider membership.

Trees

Neston Earth Group has asked whether we would like to collaborate with them on trees, their theme for the year. Neston Civic Society has a long history of planting trees (in Liverpool Road, and at what is now Neston Community and Youth Centre). The idea now is to encourage people to take an interest in existing trees.

Peter Cunnington, former curator of Ness Gardens has proposed a Tree Trail, and a few of us walked round it with him. We are now working on a paper leaflet and an online version.

Comments from Members

Members have written to us about pavement parking, causing people with wheelchairs or buggies to have to use the road. We are working with the Town Council Transport Sub-committee, who are also concerned about this problem.

The proposed England Coast Path raised concerns among some members regarding the suggestion that people might be prevented from walking on the marsh. The public footpath between Moorside Lane and the old quay (not the pub) is almost impassable in wet weather. We reported this to CWAC a long time ago. In December 2020 they closed the footpath for for six months, or until repaired, but so far no repairs have been seen.

A member asked about Neston Civic Hall, which has been closed for a while. We asked Cllr Millar about it, and are now pleased that Neston Community and Youth Centre are taking over the management.

We also passed on concerns about the obstruction to the pavement in Park Street outside Whiteway's Building, which has recently been cleared at last.

The planters in Neston town centre provoked comments. Some felt that it improved the ambience, but we asked Cllr Millar whether in future CWAC could devise a coherent plan. We also asked whether the parking places in the High Street laybys could be reserved for Blue Badge drivers and loading.

Finally, many residents have complained about the empty Lodestar pub in Brook Street, which we have asked Cllr Millar to pursue.

Talks

While infection rates are still so high, we feel the need to be cautious. We are planning a talk and visit to an interesting building development in May, and a talk and visit in July.

Welcome and Goodbye

A year ago, we welcomed Katie Robson, who took over from Carrie Spacey as Editor of AboutMyArea/CH64 and the Neston Life app, which have helped us publicise our activities since 2010.

We were sorry to hear of the death of Clare Johnson, who was the first Chairman of Neston Civic Society. Members told us how helpful and friendly she was.

Reg Chrimes died at the age of 96. He was a councillor for Little Neston from 1949 for 58 years, believed to be a UK record. He promoted the establishment of Neston High School and the adjacent Recreation Centre, the re-establishment of Neston's market, improved housing, and reduced unemployment. He remained a member of Neston Civic Society but moved to Chester a few years ago. There is an excellent obituary on the AboutMyArea/CH64 website here.

Neston Civic Society welcomes new members. The subscription is only £5 a year: please see our website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.