PLEASE NOTE: Neston Royal British Legion will be Closed Until Monday 10 January

Published: 4th January 2022 20:20

Due to staff shortages, the Legion needs to close until Monday 10th January.

The Legion team say: "Unfortunately due to staff illness and COVID-related issues, the Club has had to take the decision to close until Monday 10th January.

"If you need to contact us in the meantime please do so by calling 0151 336 4630.

"STAY SAFE EVERYONE AND SEE YOU NEXT WEEK."

Keep an eye out on AboutMyArea/CH64 for further updates.

The Lounge where it all happens: watch live sports, enjoy Saturday night entertainment and hire to celebrate your own occassions.

Usual Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight

Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.

Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.