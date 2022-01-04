PLEASE NOTE: Neston Royal British Legion will be Closed for At Least the Next Two Evenings
|Published: 4th January 2022 13:16
Due to staff shortages, the Legion needs to close for at least the next two evenings.
Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th January affected. The closure could be in place for a little longer.
If you have any queries at all, please contact Neston Royal British Legion direct, by telephone, on 0151 336 4630 and keep an eye out on AboutMyArea/CH64 for further updates.
Many thanks,
Your Legion team
The Lounge where it all happens: watch live sports, enjoy Saturday night entertainment and hire to celebrate your own occassions.
Usual Opening Hours
Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm
Get in touch
Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
t: 0151 336 4630
Comments
