PLEASE NOTE: Neston Royal British Legion will be Closed for At Least the Next Two Evenings

Published: 4th January 2022 13:16

Due to staff shortages, the Legion needs to close for at least the next two evenings.

Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th January affected. The closure could be in place for a little longer.

If you have any queries at all, please contact Neston Royal British Legion direct, by telephone, on 0151 336 4630 and keep an eye out on AboutMyArea/CH64 for further updates.

Many thanks,

Your Legion team

The Lounge where it all happens: watch live sports, enjoy Saturday night entertainment and hire to celebrate your own occassions.

Usual Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight

Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.

Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

