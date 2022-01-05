Raise Local Concerns with Neston Town Council

  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Published: 5th January 2022 17:23

Throughout 2022, take the opportunity to discuss thoughts, ideas and concerns, at regular surgeries hosted with Neston Town Council and Police.

To be held at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, the next session is planned for Friday 7th January, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography.CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. Councillor Brenda Marple says: "We want to be more available and give residents the opportunity to discuss issues of concern with us as Town Councillors.!

The sessions will be run alongside the Police surgeries, previously publicised here

Neston Mayor and Councillor for the Little Neston Ward, Steve Wastell will be in attendance at this, the first session of 2022, alongside Cllr Maureen Hinks, Neston Ward, and Cllr Brenda Marple, Parkgate Ward.

