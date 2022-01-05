Raise Local Concerns with Neston Town Council

Published: 5th January 2022 17:23

Throughout 2022, take the opportunity to discuss thoughts, ideas and concerns, at regular surgeries hosted with Neston Town Council and Police.

To be held at Neston Library on Parkgate Road, the next session is planned for Friday 7th January, 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. Councillor Brenda Marple says: "We want to be more available and give residents the opportunity to discuss issues of concern with us as Town Councillors.!

The sessions will be run alongside the Police surgeries, previously publicised here.

Neston Mayor and Councillor for the Little Neston Ward, Steve Wastell will be in attendance at this, the first session of 2022, alongside Cllr Maureen Hinks, Neston Ward, and Cllr Brenda Marple, Parkgate Ward.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.