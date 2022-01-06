COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 6th January 2022 09:26

The latest reported period, 25 December to 31 December, the number of cases reported locally has increased by a significant proportion.



The total case numbers for Saturday 25th to Friday 31st December is 395, up from 132 when last reported by AboutMyArea/CH64, covering the period 9th to 15th December (the breakdown is shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 88 (26)

Neston - 95 (47)

Parkgate - 108 (23)

Willaston & Thornton - 104 (36)

The rate per 100,000 for the area overall is 2,733, up from 650. The rate is particularly high in Neston, at 4,663 per 100,000.

Data by ward can be found here.

Keep safe and keep testing!

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

