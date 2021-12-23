  • Bookmark this page

No Weekly Newsletter Until Next Week While We Navigate Our Way in to 2022

Published: 6th January 2022 15:11

Please be advised that there will be no Neston News until Monday 10th January 2022.

Neston News Preview Issue 23/12/2021.Neston News Preview Issue 23/12/2021. At AboutMyArea/CH64 we are starting the year with family celebrations, COVID-19 in our subconscious and have some technical difficulties thrown in to the mixing bowl.

This means we will not be publishing a weekly newsletter today Thursday 6th January, intended to be our first of the new year, but instead will be spreading the news, events and business information for the CH64 area on Monday 10th January.

We will continue sharing your news and please get in touch by emailing us at neston@aboutmyarea.co.uk with news you'd like to share.

Happy new year to all of our readers. We hope you had a wonderful break over the festivities.

