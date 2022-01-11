Gorgeous January Offers from Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic

Published: 11th January 2022 09:56

Make it your new year's resolution to dedicate more time to self-care and enjoy the discounted offers available throughout January.

Give yourself the gift of wellness, with one treatment or more, with one of the lovely beauty therapists at Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic on Parkgate Road.

Amazing range of treatments available, priced at £21, £35 or £50, to suit your budget and your pampering wishes.

January Discounts



£21.00

- Shellac Fingers or Toes

- Back Exfoliation & 15 minute warm oil massage

- Jessica file and paint toes and eyebrow shape

- 20 minutes hot stone massage

£35.00

- Decleor French Facial

- Aromatherapy 45 minute massage

- 1/2 leg, bikini and eyebrow wax

£50.00

- Full Body 60 minute Hot Stones Massage

- Decleor French Facial & 20 minute aromatherapy back massage

- Decleor Prescriptive Facials: Moisture Quench/Ultimate Vitamin Glow (Deep Cleansing)/ Harmonie Calm (Soothing)

Permanent Make-up



Also based at the salon is Charlene Baker, who offers Permanent Make-up and Microblading therapies. She says: "Permanent makeup is an art and with a bespoke approach, I deliver stunning and natural results that are tailored to you." Throughout the first month of the year, Charlene is offering to work her magic on a second area for just half price, with every permanent make-up treatment.

Book today by calling 0151 353 0093 or texting ​07984 400044.

Opening Hours

Tuesday 9am to 7pm

Wednesday 9am to 6pm

Thursday and Friday 9am to 6pm

Saturday 9am to 5pm

(Closed on Sunday and Monday)

Neston Natural Health & Beauty Clinic

13 Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 9XF

t: 0151 353 0093

e: nestonhealthandbeauty@hotmail.co.uk

