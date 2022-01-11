  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Gorgeous January Offers from Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic

Published: 11th January 2022 09:56

Make it your new year's resolution to dedicate more time to self-care and enjoy the discounted offers available throughout January.

Give yourself the gift of wellness, with one treatment or more, with one of the lovely beauty therapists at Neston Natural Health and Beauty Clinic on Parkgate Road.

 Amazing range of treatments available, priced at £21, £35 or £50, to suit your budget and your pampering wishes.

January Offers from Neston Natural Health & Beauty Clinic.

January Discounts

£21.00
- Shellac Fingers or Toes
- Back Exfoliation & 15 minute warm oil massage
- Jessica file and paint toes and eyebrow shape
- 20 minutes hot stone massage

£35.00
- Decleor French Facial
- Aromatherapy 45 minute massage
- 1/2 leg, bikini and eyebrow wax

£50.00
- Full Body 60 minute Hot Stones Massage
- Decleor French Facial & 20 minute aromatherapy back massage
- Decleor Prescriptive Facials: Moisture Quench/Ultimate Vitamin Glow (Deep Cleansing)/ Harmonie Calm (Soothing)

Permanent Make-up

Also based at the salon is Charlene Baker, who offers Permanent Make-up and Microblading therapies. She says: "Permanent makeup is an art and with a bespoke approach, I deliver stunning and natural results that are tailored to you." Throughout the first month of the year, Charlene is offering to work her magic on a second area for just half price, with every permanent make-up treatment.

January 2022 Offer from Charlene Baker.

Book today by calling 0151 353 0093 or texting ​07984 400044.

Opening Hours

Tuesday 9am to 7pm
Wednesday 9am to 6pm
Thursday and Friday 9am to 6pm
Saturday 9am to 5pm
(Closed on Sunday and Monday)

Neston Natural Health & Beauty

Neston Natural Health & Beauty Clinic
13 Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 9XF

t: 0151 353 0093
e: nestonhealthandbeauty@hotmail.co.uk

Facebook
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies