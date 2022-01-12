Creative Arts Funded to Bring Life to Neston High Street

Designed to bring life to Neston High Street through creative arts activities, a Creative Development grant has been awarded to fund a community film project.



The Government's Additional Restrictions Grant has allowed Cheshire West and Chester Council to fund this project, as part of the Reopening and Recovery programme. Local group Little Actors Theatre Company will utilise the grant, designed to bring life back to Neston High Street through creative arts activities.



Little Actors is offering a series of theatre workshops for children and young people aged 8-18, leading to filming the work created. The project will be led by professional actors and is open for the whole community to access, free of charge.

The aim is to root the material in local history and enable the participants to create their own work linked to local knowledge around the High Street, Town Hall and Market Square.

The workshops will be Saturdays 2-4pm and start on the 15th January.

The filming day is Sunday 13th March and a local professional film maker has been booked to record the material.



For details and to register, please email mail@littleactorstheatre.com or call 0151 336 4302. Alternatively, please visit our website: littleactorstheatre.com.

