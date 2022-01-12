Neston Road Safety Campaigner Pauline Fielding Receives her MBE

Published: 12th January 2022 17:46

In memory of her son, Pauline's dedication and determination campaigning for road safety, has today been recognised, as she received her MBE from Prince William.





RoadPeace trustee and North West group coordinator Pauline Fielding was presented with the honour for her services to road safety during a Windsor Castle investiture.

The award was announced in the New Years Honours list in December 2020 and the ceremony at Windsor Castle was delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic, see our previous article here.

Pauline started campaigning for justice after her son Andrew, 18, was killed in a collision when travelling to a football match with friends in 1994.

The driver of the car did not stop and was never found.

Since Andrew's death, Pauline has been campaigning for changes at the junction and has successfully managed to get the speed limit on the road reduced from 60mph to 40mph.

In 2019, Pauline and other concerned local residents formed the Action54Zero group, campaigning for safety improvements along the A540.

Cheshire West and Chester Council announced in March 2021 that it was committed to improving safety at the junctions with Raby Park Road and Quarry Road through the council's £3 million capital programme with a plan to complete the scheme by 2023. Read our earlier story A540 Scheme in Neston Gets £3m Boost.

Pauline has also helped numerous bereaved families across Merseyside after setting up RoadPeace North West with Margaret Highton, whose granddaughter was run over and killed.

The group works alongside the Merseyside Road Safety Partnership, bringing together the police, emergency services and local council to reduce death and injury on the road.

As well as the monthly meetings, which have been continuing online during the pandemic, Pauline organises two remembrance services every year in Liverpool.

The first service is held in Liverpool Cathedral on 31 August, the anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The second is held in St George's Hall, on the third Sunday of November, to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.You may read our coverage of the 2021 service here.

Over the past three years Pauline and RoadPeace North West have also been working with the LFC Foundation to promote road safety among young footballers.

Pauline, who attended the Windsor Castle ceremony with her husband David, said: "I dedicate this award to my eldest son, Andrew, who was killed in a crash caused by a person who did not stop at the scene and who was never traced.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my wonderful family, friends, RoadPeace and the many organisations I have worked with, as well as the community, who have helped and supported me since Andrew died. My sincere thanks to you all."

Nick Simmons, RoadPeace CEO added: "Everyone at RoadPeace is delighted that Pauline has received her thoroughly well deserved MBE. Alongside campaigning for safer roads, she has done so much for crash victims and their families. The RoadPeace North West group has provided a source of comfort for so many people in the region. RoadPeace would not be the organisation it is without her, and her work as a trustee and group coordinator is immensely valued. Congratulations Pauline."

At AboutMyArea/CH64 we reiterate congratulations and express thanks for all that Pauline has achieved locally,

