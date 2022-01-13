NCYC Say Do Something Amazing in 2022 Become a Befriender

Published: 13th January 2022 09:35

Neston Angels needs more volunteers to join its wonderful team of befrienders, bringing friendship and smiles to older people in the CH64 area.

We currently have four ladies and gentlemen in Neston and Willaston waiting to be matched with someone for companionship for an hour or so a week, and four more soon to be signed up for support.

Mrs F is 78 and lives alone in Willaston. She says she misses having people around her. All her friends live in Liverpool, and though she speaks to them regularly, it's not the same as being able to share a cuppa and a chat in her own home.

Mr W is 87 and lives in Neston with his wife. He was a keen golfer before his eyesight deteriorated recently, and now finds he doesn't know that many people in Neston. He would love to have a male companion to socialise and go for walks with.

Mrs B is 83 and lives in Neston with her husband. She loves dogs, but can't have pets anymore as her mobility isn't good. Mrs B doesn't have many visitors to the house and would welcome a lady to visit, chat and develop new hobbies and interests with.

Mrs S is 86 and moved to Neston two years ago to be nearer her children. She had lots of friends and clubs in her previous village, but lockdown has stopped her getting to know people here. She'd welcome a befriender who could go for walks with her, and join in with activities in the area.

The Neston Angels Befriending project has been supporting isolated older people across the CH64 area since 2014. In the last year, Neston Angels has connected 45 people together in befriending matches and befrienders have made 2000+ individual visits or calls.

Befrienders are trained volunteers who meet up with one or more local older people on a regular basis to provide companionship and support.



Personalities and interests are carefully considered to help get matches off to a flying start, and the Neston Angels co-ordinator is there every step of the way to support volunteers and befriendees through the whole process

A good befriender is positive, friendly and patient with a non-judgemental attitude. They have an interest in older people, and love to listen. Once trained, we hope that befrienders can commit for at least 6 months, though the majority of our befrienders stay with us for years.

If you want to sign up to volunteer, download our registration form here or call Zaria on 0151 336 7805 to find out more about the benefits of being a befriender.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.