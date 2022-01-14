Hadlow Road Station Ready for the Year Ahead Thanks to the Conscientious Team of Volunteers

Published: 14th January 2022 20:16

An update follows from the Treasurer of the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, detailing the successes at the end of 2021 and plans for the year ahead.

Fencing and posts repairs, that separate the Wirral Way from the railway track, have been undertaken by Friends of Hadlow Road Station volunteers, further repairs will be undertaken, although we are awaiting the council to provide the timber to complete this job.

Also when CWAC supply the two long timber posts for the Wirral Way Country Park sign, this will be re-fitted by FHRS volunteers too.

A replacement Rowan tree has been planted on the car park embankment, to replace the dead one of the four planted last year.

Talks by FHRS on Hadlow Road Station and the numerous improvements made to the station and

the surrounding land, will be provided throughout 2022. These talks generate additional contributions to be given to FHRS, and these all help to fund future improvements.

An original signal man's stool from a signal box on the Wirral line has kindly been donated by Steve Fletcher, and this will be put into the Signal Box at Hadlow Road.

This year's Santa event organised and run solely by FHRS volunteers, was a superb success. Over 130 children went to see Santa in his beautifully decorated signal box. Many thanks go to Carole for making Santa's Grotto look so magical. Thanks also to Fran and Carly, new to the village, who very kindly purchased the two elf uniforms.

Thank you to our lovely village community, who donated over £250 at the Santa event as their thank-you to all our volunteers for all of their hard work.

We have already set a date for Santa's Grotto at Hadlow Road Station in December 2022!

Gardening days will restart on Wednesday, 2nd February (weather permitting), between 10am to 12pm. Do come down to join us for a cup of coffee if you feel like it, you will be made very welcome.

Thank you Sue for your litter picking in the station grounds.

Detailed planning is underway for FHRS to have an event on the platform of Hadlow Road Station on the afternoon of Friday, 3rd June, as part of the village-wide Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the extended Bank Holiday weekend. We will keep you updated as our plans develop.

The Pop-up Café will restart on Sunday, 27th February. If by any chance the sun is 'cracking the flags' on Sunday, 13th February we will open up the café. Check our social media pages for any last minute updates.

Have a great 2022!

Hilary Booth (Treasurer)

