Temporary Four Day Closure for Popular Neston Coffee Shop

Published: 13th January 2022 20:22

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop family have essential maintenance and redecoration planned.

In order to carry out essential maintenance and redecoration, The Blue Bicycle family-run coffee shop will close at 4pm on Sunday 16 January 2022 and will not reopen until 10am Friday 21 January.

The team are excited to get to work on refreshing the coffee shop and they look forward to showing it off to all of their lovely customers, old and new.





Usual Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

w: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.