COVID-19 Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 14th January 2022 12:46

The number of cases recorded locally, for the week Saturday, 1 January to Friday, 7 January 2022, is stable at 392.



A total of 392 COVID-19 cases were recorded locally between Saturday, 1 January and Friday, 7 January 2022. This is a slight decrease on the number of cases recorded for the week prior (1st to 7th January), which was 395 (the breakdown is shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 94 (88)

Neston - 105 (95)

Parkgate - 110 (108)

Willaston & Thornton - 83 (104)

The figures illustrate a rise in Little Neston, Neston and Parkgate, with a steeper reduction in Willaston & Thornton, which closes the gap between weekly figures.

The rate per 100,000 for the area overall is 2,023, down from 2,733.

Data by ward can be found here.

Keep safe and keep testing!

Please continue to refer to the Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network Facebook page for latest guidance.

Local businesses continue to meet our your everyday needs, please support them. We are so very lucky to have access to great resources across our postcode area, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, Friday market and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up at: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash your hands, cover your face and keep physical distance from people who aren't in your household. Call 119 or reference the national portal, as required.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.