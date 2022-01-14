Have Your Say on the Retirement Development Proposed in Willaston Village

Published: 14th January 2022 13:13

Willaston residents are urged to share their views on a development of retirement apartments in the village, that was first submitted for planning approval in 2018.

The planning appication to redevelop the old Royal British Legion site, reference 20/03141/FUL, was first submitted in 2018 and rejected by Cheshire West and Chester Council's planning department. Please find below the details from Willaston Residents' & Countryside Society.

There is a session planned, specifically to give Willaston residents the opportunity to give their views and you may attend virtually.

The above referenced planning application is a revision to the development initially proposed by McCarthy & Stone in 2018 under Cheshire West and Chester Council reference 18/01252/FUL. That original application was rejected by the Council in September 2018 for not complying with the CWAC Local Development Plan.

McCarthy and Stone subsequently appealed against that decision, but after the appeal hearing the Planning Inspector dismissed their appeal in January 2020. In late 2020, McCarthy & Stone made a new application, for a revised design of the retirement apartments.

The Society welcomed the decrease in height and bulk of the new plans, but after consulting with village residents and the site neighbours we raised objections to these new proposals. We remained very concerned by the overall massive size of the proposed building, its negative impact on the character of the village and also on the amenity of the neighbouring properties.

The Council agreed with our views and have continued to reject the McCarthy & Stone proposals.

In October 2021, McCarthy & Stone raised an appeal against the Councils continued rejection of their revised application. The Planning Inspectorate then initiated a Planning Inquiry, and with CWAC, set up a 4-day public meeting from Tuesday, 8th to Friday, 11th February.

Commencing at 10am each day with the following agenda:

Day 1 am - Openings and local residents.

- Openings and local residents. Day 1 pm - Roundtable discussion on viability

Day 2 am - Site visit (including views from neighbours' properties).

- Site visit (including views from neighbours' properties). Day 2 pm - Council and Appellant evidence on viability.

Day 3 am - Roundtable discussion on character and appearance/design/neighbour amenity etc.

- Roundtable discussion on character and appearance/design/neighbour amenity etc. Day 3 pm - Council and Appellant - planning balance.

Day 4 am - Roundtable discussion on conditions and planning obligations.

- Roundtable discussion on conditions and planning obligations. Day 4 pm - Closings.

The session on the morning of Day 1 is a specific opportunity for any Willaston residents to give their views,

and all those who wish to raise an issue should be able to speak then.

The Residents' Society and some of the most affected neighbours will be attending to raise issues on behalf of the village. We will also be involved in the other discussion sessions proposed. However, we urge all village residents with an interest in this development to attend this inquiry, and be involved to make their own comments.

This inquiry could result in a compromise/alternate design being discussed so we strongly urge as many residents as possible to attend, even if only to observe.

The council's Planning Officer has advised that the Appeal Inquiry will be a virtual/online meeting as a result of the pandemic. The meeting will utilise Microsoft Teams and full joining instructions will be issued on/around Tuesday, 25 January. Please stay in touch with us AboutMyArea/CH64 and Willaston Residents' & Countryside Society for further updates.

Residents' lounge at the proposed Willaston development, as illustrated by McCarthy & Stone.

