BikeRight! Seeks Instructors who Want to Inspire Children to Cycle

Published: 16th January 2022 12:16

Do you have a passion for cycling, that you could share with the younger generation?



If you are you looking for an exciting, different role in a dynamic sector and want a flexible working pattern that fits in with other commitments, this opportunity could be right up your street.

This is an exciting time for cycling in the UK and BikeRight! are recruiting a number of instructors to work on their successful Bikeability scheme in Cheshire West and Chester.

Work is part-time, during school terms (with a minimum of 800 hours annually and option for additional hours in holidays and weekends). This is a fixed term contract, paying £12.15 per hour.

A full training package worth in excess of £900 will be provided to successful applicants week commencing Monday, 14 February, including:

1st4sport Level 2 Award in Instructing Cycle Training

First Aid

Safeguarding

Cycle Maintenance

CRM system training

Full tutor support and mentoring along with Continuing Professional Development opportunities are a feature of working with us.

Download a full job description and apply via the BikeRight! website bikeright.co.uk/workwithus.

