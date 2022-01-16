  • Bookmark this page

The Highly Anticipated Neston Music Festival Will Go On

Published: 16th January 2022 12:44

The superb Rhos Male Voice Choir will kick off the exciting return of the Neston Music Festival, in April 2022.

Organisers of the festival would like to update you, on the welcome return to the stage, that will start from Friday, 22 April.

Billy Thompson and below, the Rhos Male Voice Choir.Billy Thompson Gypsy Style and below, the Rhos Male Voice Choir. Some of the events that make up the festival will again be hosted at The Neston Club (Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ), starting with the superb Rhos Male Voice Choir.

Top class performers will continue what the Choir start and the itinerary will last until Saturday, 21 May when Billy Thompson Gypsy Style visits the United Reformed Church.

A number of events have yet to be confirmed but definite bookings include performances by a section of the Wirral Symphony Orchestra, the Leader of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra Thelma Handy and colleagues, the Northern Rhythm Big Band and the Vale of Clwyd Singers.

Details of all events and ticketing information as they become available will be on new website nestonmusicfestival.org.uk.

