The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Wirral Way Between Neston and Hadlow Road Station is Now Clear of Fallen Trees

Published: 16th January 2022 20:06

Our thanks are extended to one local resident who has cleared three fallen trees to ensure the path is accessible for all, once more. 

CREDIT: Jim Chinnery.

Three trees had fallen and blocked the path on the Wirral Way, between Neston and Hadlow Road Station.

Conscientious resident Jim Chinnery has voluntarily cut down and moved all three trees, for the benefit of all.

CREDIT: Jim Chinnery.

Jim worked away on both Friday 14th and Saturady 15th January, clearing two on Friday and the third and biggest of the three, on Saturday.

CREDIT: Jim Chinnery.

 Many thanks Jim, your efforts are much appreciated.

CREDIT: Jim Chinnery.

