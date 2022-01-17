  • Bookmark this page

Take Time to Focus on Health and Wellbeing with Neston Library

Published: 17th January 2022 09:36

Neston Library will host their popular Health and Wellbeing Week Monday 24th to Sunday 30th January. 

The programme for this year's Health and Wellbeing Week is chock-full of activities and there is something for everyone.

This Cheshire West and Chester Council initiative invites you to 'try something new', so come along to Neston Library on Parkgate Road next week.

On Monday, 24 January there will be drop-in sessions including mini health checks with Brio Leisure, adult colouring and craft club and a Health Watch advice and support window.

On Tuesday morning, there will be a stories and rhymes for under 5s session, that you need to book in advance please, to monitor numbers.

Wednesday, 26 January, local volunteers will be available throughout the day for a 'Fairtrade drop in'. Find out about all that Fairtrade offers including chocolate samples, boardgames and quizzes.

Attention turns digital on Thursday when there will be a digital device drop in, offering basic help with your digital devices, from tablets to smartphones.

On Friday, there will be a further stories and rhymes for under 5s session, please book in advance. And on Friday evening. local police and Neston Town Councillors will host a surgery, to give residents the opportunity to voice any concerns and make suggestions.

The final session of the week is on Saturday morning, when you and your children are welcome to come and meet Gem the therapy dog.

For timings, please refer to the poster below. Please click the image to visit the Libraries page of the CWAC website for information, such as opening hours.

Health and Wellbeing Week at Neston Library.
About Cookies